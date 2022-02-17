San Luis Ranch Project announces new attractions for the large development

Developers of the San Luis Ranch Project in San Luis Obispo are announcing new attractions that will be built in the development.

The development can be found along Madonna Road across from Laguna Lake.

Developers say you can expect to see a 40-acre organic farm, a petting zoo, breweries, and creameries in the Farm and Marketplace portion of the project.

A farmer's market-style grocery store and a 10,000 square foot retail center will also be built, along with an outdoor gathering space and grandstand for public and private events.

"This is an amazing location with phenomenal visibility and just an experience of interactive farms the tenants will have an opportunity to have their own garden plots so they can have a true farm-to-table experience," said Jason Hart, commercial real estate owner and broker.

Hart said it will take about four more years until the construction is complete due to supply chain delays.