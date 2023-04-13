San Marcos High School hosts program to help families of English language learners

San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara held classes for families of English language learners earlier this year.

"Un día a la vez” was a program that aimed to help families navigate the educational system in the United States.

Roughly 35 people attended the four sessions that took place from January through April 12.

Participants learned how to help students succeed in the United States, the programs and resources provided at San Marcos and the different paths student have after high school.

“I am extremely proud of our staff and parents for collaborating on such an important project. I’ve had the honor of sharing my story with the group but know that the real value of the program is in learning from one another,” said Dare Holdren, Principal.

The program was organized by the San Marcos EML Support team.

“We are proud of the work being done by San Marcos High School. As an immigrant who came to America as a student, I know firsthand how challenging it can be to move to a new country. It is essential that we continue to find ways to help make our EML students and families feel welcome and successful in our school system,” said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Superintendent.

School officials said they planned to expand the program next year.