Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Marcos High School placed on lockdown

san marcos lockdown.jpg
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
Deputies at the scene of a lockdown at San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara on Monday, April 3, 2023.
san marcos lockdown.jpg
Posted at 10:57 AM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 14:01:24-04

San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara was placed on lockdown Monday morning after a report of an active shooter on campus. So far, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say the report is unfounded.

Deputies responded to the school shortly before 10:30 a.m. and the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Sheriff's officials say the entire campus is being searched.

The public is asked to avoid the area while deputies investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
300x200-Women-Who-Soar.jpg