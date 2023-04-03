San Marcos High School placed on lockdown

San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara was placed on lockdown Monday morning after a report of an active shooter on campus. So far, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say the report is unfounded.

Deputies responded to the school shortly before 10:30 a.m. and the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Sheriff's officials say the entire campus is being searched.

The public is asked to avoid the area while deputies investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.