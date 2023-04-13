San Miguel Library under new leadership since reopening

The San Miguel Library is under new leadership since re-opening last month.

Library staff say the closure was due to someone's retirement, which forced the library to temporarily close its doors until they hired someone new.

Grant Thompson is now the new San Miguel Library Branch manager who says when he was hired, he and staff worked to re-imagine the space and moved some shelves around to make the kids area larger and easier to access.

Thompson says he is trying to create fun programs for kids over the summer.

"The feedback I've gotten is the parents really want stuff for the kids to do that involves not being on their phone or having to drive them to Paso," Thompson told KSBY.

The library will host several different events this year. On Saturdays, they also host a Lego Club, which seems to be the most popular, they recently had 46 kids attend Lego Club.

An event calendar can be found on SLOlibrary.org.