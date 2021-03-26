San Miguel man loses seven goats to mountain lion

A San Miguel man has lost seven of his goats to a mountain lion.

John Liggett, who owns the goats, said it happened over the course of two weeks. He specifically lost six kids and a mom goat.

It was confirmed a mountain lion attack by an environmental scientist with Fish and Wildlife. The scientist said mountain lions prefer deer over anything, but it may go after livestock if it is older or a newer lion who isn't a good hunter yet.

Liggett said they have lived in the area for 30 years and never had an attack like this before.

The Fish and Wildlife Scientist said it rare for mountain lions to attack people, but it's good to be careful. People have the right to defend themselves and their property, but otherwise, if you trap or hunt the animal, it would be considered a pursuit.