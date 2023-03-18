San Miguel woman convicted of felony hit and run, insurance fraud

A San Miguel woman was convicted this week of hit and run, reckless driving, and insurance fraud for a crash involving a motorcyclist.

The crash happened on March 23, 2021, on southbound Highway 101 near Avila Beach Drive.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Melissa Roseanne Brewer, 46, was driving recklessly when she struck a motorcyclist who was merging onto the highway. While other drivers stopped to help the motorcyclist, Brewer sped away.

A few days after the crash, Brewer reportedly filed a report with her insurance company claiming that she had driven off the road and into a guardrail. She later claimed to be receiving medical attention related to the collision.

The California Highway Patrol was able to identify the car involved in the crash as a Hyundai Veloster and located it at a repair shop. Investigators determined the damage to the vehicle was caused by a collision with the motorcycle and not by a guardrail as Brewer claimed.

The DA's Office says Brewer was determined to be the driver of the Veloster based on vehicle records, cell phone data, eyewitness information, and her insurance claims.

Brewer is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14. She faces a maximum of six years and eight months.

