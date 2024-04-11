Watch Now
San Miguelito Road in Lompoc reopens after more than a year of closure

County of Santa Barbara
San Miguelito Road was closed since the January 9th storm due to a failed culvert. The road has since been reopened.
Posted at 5:11 PM, Apr 10, 2024
San Miguelito Road in Lompoc reopened after more than a year of closure.

Heavy rains during the January 9th storm in 2023 eroded the embankment and caused a culvert underneath to fail, according to a Santa Barbara County spokesperson.

The road is the only access to the Strauss Wind Farm Project outside Lompoc.

A mini steel bridge was initially built to help with the transportation of windmill blades to the wind farm.

County officials said crew members later installed a new steel pipe through the embankment to act as a new culvert and installed a new drainage system.

