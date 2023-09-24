San Simeon Creek Rd. to close periodically for storm-related repairs

San Simeon Creek Road in San Simeon will be closed at times during the coming weeks.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department reports the closures are needed to repair damages to the road and is part of the department’s overall storm-recovery efforts.

Closures would be from around 7 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the days work occurs between Sept. 25 and Oct. 20.

Part of San Simeon Creek Road was washed away during winter storms earlier this year.

County officials say the work is needed now to protect the road from additional damage before more rain hits the area this winter.