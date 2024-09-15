San Simeon teenager killed on Highway 1 after crashing truck into trees

A San Simeon teenager is dead after the truck he was driving on State Route 1 in Cambria veered off the road and crashed into several trees.

California Highway Patrol says around 8 p.m. on Saturday, 16-year-old Eric Aguilar left home in his father’s 2019 Ford F-150.

Investigators say it is possible that the teenager took the vehicle without his dad’s permission.

Eric’s family reportedly went looking for him soon after he left the house but could not immediately find him.

Around 6:30 Sunday morning, 911 dispatchers received a call about a vehicle over the side of SR 1 north of Burton Drive. When emergency workers got to the scene, the family had already found the truck and Eric.

Investigators say the truck was not visible from the road. It was located about 100 feet down an embankment.

Police are not sure what time the crash happened, but they have determined speed played a role in it. They do not know yet whether drugs, alcohol, or distracted driving contributed to the crash.

California Highway Patrol is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call their Templeton office at (805) 400-6720. Outside of normal business hours, people are asked to call The San Luis Obispo CHP Communications Center (805) 593-3333.