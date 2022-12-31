Watch Now
Sand for sandbags available in Santa Maria

Sand for sandbags is available at five locations in Santa Maria.
Posted at 5:06 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 20:06:38-05

The City of Santa Maria is providing sand for residents who want to fill sandbags to protect their private property during stormy weather.

The sand is available at five different locations in Santa Maria:

  • Suey Crossing
  • 2000 block of Western Avenue cul-de-sac
  • City Public Works Yard at 830 W. Cypress Street
  • West Carmen Lane just west of Depot Street
  • San Ysidro Street west of Miller Street

City officials say residents should bring their own shovels and empty sandbags.

Most communities on the Central Coast offer free sand for residents to fill sandbags. Contact your local public works department for more information, or click here for resources in Santa Barbara County; click here for resources in San Luis Obispo County.

