Sand for sandbags available in Santa Maria

The City of Santa Maria is providing sand for residents who want to fill sandbags to protect their private property during stormy weather.

The sand is available at five different locations in Santa Maria:



Suey Crossing

2000 block of Western Avenue cul-de-sac

City Public Works Yard at 830 W. Cypress Street

West Carmen Lane just west of Depot Street

San Ysidro Street west of Miller Street

City officials say residents should bring their own shovels and empty sandbags.

Most communities on the Central Coast offer free sand for residents to fill sandbags. Contact your local public works department for more information, or click here for resources in Santa Barbara County; click here for resources in San Luis Obispo County.