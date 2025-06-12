Sandcastle competitions, festivals, and art exhibits to fill your weekend

A lot is happening across the Central Coast as we near the end of the work week! Here are six fun things to do this weekend, from Thursday, June 12th, through Sunday, June 15th, plus a few extra!

Arroyo Grande Father's Day Dance

Saturday, June 14th, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Heritage House Garden, Arroyo Grande

Come dance the night away at the Arroyo Grande Father's Day Dance! Saturday night from 6 p.m. 50 8:30 p.m. Heritage House Garden will fill with dancing, activities, a barbecue dinner and more!

Full details can be found here!

Pismo State Beach 2nd Annual Sandcastle Competition

Saturday, June 14th 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Pismo Beach

Celebrate California State Parks Week with a Sandcastle Competition on Pismo State Beach! Saturday morning, eager teams of sandcastle builders will fill the beach near the Grand Ave entrance in Grover Beach. Check in begins at 8 a.m. competitors can build until 11:30 a.m. and awards will be distributed at 1 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser

Saturday, June 14th, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cambria Vets Hall

The Cambria Firefighters are gearing up for a chili cook-off to benefit Skate Cambria! Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Vets Hall will fill with the cooking competition, plus more food, photo opportunities, and more!

Full details can be found here!

Downtown Atascadero Art Hop

Friday, June 13th 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, June 14th 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Discover art, culture, and community at the A-Town Art Hop this weekend! Friday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m., more than 20 downtown Atascadero businesses will host artists, demonstrations, sales, and more. While there, be sure to enjoy the live music and food trucks!

Full details can be found here!

Atascadero Pride in the Park

Saturday, June 14th, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Atascadero Lake Park

Celebrate Pride at Atascadero Lake Park this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy a family friendly day filled with music, food, art, raffles and more. This is the second annual event and will celebrate the theme Love Changes Everything.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Ynez Valley Pride Parade and Festival

Saturday, June 14th Parade Starts at 11 a.m. Festival From Noon to 4 p.m. Solvang

Saturday will be filled with Pride for the Santa Ynez Valley Pride Parade and Festival! The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. and will snake through downtown Solvang. Following the parade, a festival will fill Solvang Park from Noon to 4 p.m. This year's theme is Lead with Love.

Full details can be found here!

Talley Vineyards Lounge and Listen

Sundays from May through August, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Talley Vineyards Adobe, Arroyo Grande

Grab your friends, pack a picnic, and head to the Talley Vineyards Adobe in Arroyo Grande for an afternoon of live music, wine and good vibes. Most Sundays from May through August, local musicians will perform from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This week Soul Fyah! will bring her musical styling from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

More Events!

