Sanitation sewer replacement project in Atascadero nears completion

A sewer installation project on Traffic Way in Atascadero is nearing completion.

The city's contractor, Specialty Construction Inc., has been replacing approximately one mile of undersized sewer main beneath Traffic Way, between San Jacinto Avenue and Bajada Avenue.

The work includes replacing the manhole at the intersection of Traffic Way and San Jacinto Avenue. City officials say due to high wastewater flows from multiple incoming lines and significant traffic volumes at the location, the work will be done at night to minimize impacts to the public. This manhole replacement is scheduled for the night of Tuesday, April 26th.

Paving work is tentatively planned for the week of May 16th.

Replacement of this stretch of sewer main was identified during the Wastewater Master Plan process as a priority project because it is no longer appropriately sized to handle the existing flow or the anticipated future demand.