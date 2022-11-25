Santa arrives at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo

Santa Claus arrived at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo on Friday, riding on a vintage fire truck.

From now through December 23, Santa's House will be open Thursdays through Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. On Christmas Eve, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Santa Claus will be available to meet with local kids and take pictures. Photos with Santa range in price from $8 to $19.

On Friday, Nov. 25, Santa arrived to a large crowd while the SLO County Band played classic Christmas tunes.

“I’m so humbled to be here, and every one of you have a very merry Christmas and a happy new year!” Santa exclaimed.

Kids can also drop off letters to Santa in the mailbox outside Santa's House. Make sure to include your return address for a response from the North Pole.

Click here for more information on holiday happenings in Downtown SLO.