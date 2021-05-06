Santa Barbara Airbus services resumes to and from LAX, signifying tourism rebound, chamber says

Another mode of transportation getting people to and from the Los Angeles International Airport is back open.

A ribbon-cutting Thursday morning marked the return of the Santa Barbara Airbus.

It ceased operations in March of 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce says the return of the Airbus signifies a rebound of the tourism industry.

"We are delighted to mark this moment of reopening with our long-time members at Santa Barbara Airbus. Having a variety of options for connectivity for our travelers is so important and the Chamber is a champion for making sure air service at our local airport and LAX is accessible,” said Kristen Miller, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber believes tourism numbers on the south coast will continue to increase and while recovery for the economy is expected to take several years, the Chamber says it is “seeing positive signs of a rebound.”

The Santa Barbara Airbus offers 10 routes daily to and from LAX and Goleta, also making stops in Santa Barbara and Carpinteria.

"Santa Barbara Airbus is so grateful to be able to resume operations safely," said General Manager Samantha Onnen in a press release. “We are glad to see that tourism and business travel is coming back and that people are feeling comfortable getting back out into the world."

Cleaning measures are also reportedly in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the buses.

