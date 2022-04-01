Watch
Santa Barbara Airport begins remediation project at plane crash site

Posted at 3:45 PM, Apr 01, 2022
The Santa Barbara Airport will begin a remediation project this Tuesday, working to remove contaminated soil from a 2019 plane crash.

On Aug. 25, 2019, a privately-owned C-130 plane crash-landed at the airport after the FAA says it had hydraulic problems. The plane was on its way to Phoenix from Santa Maria. The seven people on board were not hurt.

The remediation project, led by Langan Corporation, a professional environmental services organization, will dispose of all excavated soil in Kettleman City and backfill the excavated areas nightly with clean soil.

This project is not expected to impact normally scheduled airport operations, including commercial air services.

Langan is working with airport administration and the Federal Aviation Administration throughout the project to ensure safe and efficient operations, officials say.

The project will take place at the airport through the beginning of June, Sunday through Thursday, from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

