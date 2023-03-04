Santa Barbara Airport hosts 2nd annual plane pull fundraiser

The Santa Barbara Airport is hosting Alpha Resource Center's 2nd Annual plane Pull fundraiser Saturday.

The event will take place at 9:30 a.m. on the airfield at the airport.

Competing teams will attempt to pull a nearly 100,000-pound Alaska Airlines Embraer 175 aircraft with a rope for a distance of 20 feet in the fastest time possible, organizers said.

There will be two divisions: one for public safety personnel such as EMTs, police officers, firefighters, and military personnel. The other division would be for the general community.

Organizers said the event is designed for participants of all abilities and ages.

Each member of a 10-person team will raise at least $1,000 to participate. All participants will receive an event T-shirt and a chance to win championship prizes as a reward for the fastest plane pull.

Alaska Airlines, M Timm Development, American Riviera Bank, Mutual of America Financial Group and Santa Barbara Airport and Atlantic Aviation all sponsored the event.

Alpha Resource Center is a local non-profit that aims to empower individuals with intellectual and similar developmental disabilities, according to event organizers.

