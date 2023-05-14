Santa Barbara Airport launches Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program

The Santa Barbara Airport has launched a new program to support passengers with varied disabilities and help them travel with ease.

The Santa Barbara Airport is one of 200 airports around the world participating in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, according to an SBA press release.

This program enables people with varied disabilities to access the support they need.

Passengers with a disability may choose to wear a sunflower lanyard or another sunflower-branded item to discreetly indicate they need extra assistance. Airport staff are trained to recognize the sunflower and are available to provide assistance as needed.

Sunflower lanyards are available from SBA free of charge for either delivery or pick up. Visit SBA’s Sunflower program website to fill out the form to request a lanyard and learn more at flysba.com/sunflower.