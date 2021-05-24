Santa Barbara Airport launching non-stop flights to Chicago

Non-stop flights from Santa Barbara to Chicago will begin next month.

The Santa Barbara Airport on Monday announced the addition of the daily flight beginning June 3.

Takeoff from Santa Barbara will be at 7 a.m. on an Embraer 175, which seats up to 76 passengers in two classes. The plane will arrive at Chicago O'Hare International Airport at 1:20 p.m.

“We are honored that United Airlines has chosen SBA for new service via its Chicago hub,” said Airport Director Henry Thompson in a press release. “For Santa Barbara area residents, it will be our farthest direct flight with connections to more than 40 destinations across the Midwest and East Coast and will also shave hours off the typical routes via Denver, Los Angeles or San Francisco. As international travel opens this route will connect Santa Barbara to over 60 international destinations.”

To celebrate the new Chicago service, Dave’s Dogs Grill will be set up outside the Santa Barbara Airport’s main terminal every Saturday and Sunday in June from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Options will include a Chicago Dog.

Tickets are available for booking now for the new flights.

