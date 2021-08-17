Santa Barbara Animal Shelter temporarily closed due to COVID-19 case

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is working with the Santa Barbara Humane Society to care for stray dogs while the county-run animal shelter in Santa Barbara is temporarily closed.

The Santa Barbara Animal Shelter was closed last week after a positive case of COVID-19 among staff.

All adoptable dogs were moved to the Santa Maria Animal Shelter.

Stray dogs found in Santa Barbara will now be taken to Santa Barbara Humane and people looking for their lost pet can check with that organization directly.

The Santa Barbara Animal Shelter is scheduled to remain closed through at least Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

Santa Barbara Humane is located at 5399 Overpass Rd., and can be reached at (805) 964-4777.

The Santa Maria Animal Shelter is located at 548 W. Foster Rd., and can be reached at (805) 681-5285. That facility remains open for business as usual with animals available for adoption.

For questions regarding cats, contact ASAP Cats at (805) 683-3368 or info@asapcats.org.

For questions regarding rabbits and guinea pigs, contact BUNS at (805) 683-0521 or info@bunssb.org.