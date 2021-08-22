Santa Barbara Animal Shelter will reopen after 10-day coronavirus closure

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Santa Barbara Animal Shelter, located at 5473 Overpass Rd., will reopen its doors.

After a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the shelter closed to the public to prevent spread of the virus.

They announced the closure on Saturday, Aug. 14.

Beginning Tuesday, people will once again be able to drop off stray animals, contact the shelter for lost pets and adopt animals in person.

Santa Barbara County says that Animal Control operations will remain focused on priority controls to keep officers safe as COVID-19 cases rise.

Additional information on the shelter's services is available online.