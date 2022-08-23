Santa Barbara asks for public input on draft ordinance for police oversight

The City of Santa Barbara is asking for public feedback on a draft ordinance for civilian police oversight, government officials announced Tuesday.

The draft ordinance would outline the new duties and responsibilities of police oversight to the long-standing five-member Fire & Police Commission, according to the press release.

Under the draft ordinance, the commission will receive reports and data of internal and external complaints received and subsequent action taken, including the number of officers disciplined and the level of discipline imposed.

The commission will also have public discussions with the police chief about individual investigations when they are disclosable under the California Public Records Act, officials said.

Community participation and engagement are also a priority in the draft ordinance. There would be more opportunities for community input and education on policing practices under the draft ordinance.

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns about the draft ordinance, you can email FPOrdinance@SantaBarbaraCA.gov before Sept. 20.

To view the draft ordinance, click here.

