Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Nursery offering more inventory for fall planting season

As fall comes to the Central Coast, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden encourages planting California-native plants so they can get established during the coming rainy season.

Beginning on Saturday, November 5, and continuing throughout the month, the Garden Nursery is offering a much larger assortment and a wider variety of native plants.

The garden will also be debuting its new online shopping site on Saturday. The eCommerce site has been integrated into the garden’s new website which went live in June 2022.

A current inventory of native plants available at the nursery is available on the Garden’s new eCommerce site.

Located just inside the garden’s gate, the nursery is open daily between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and offers a wide selection of easy-to-grow native plants year-round. Garden admission is not required to visit the nursery.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is located at 1212 Mission Canyon Road.