Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce opens Regional Business Award nominations

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is now taking nominations for the Regional Business Awards.

Members of the community are asked to nominate businesses or non-profits from Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria that have significantly impacted the community over the last year.

If you know a business or organization deserving of recognition, you can nominate them by filling out this form by 9 a.m. on Jan. 3.

Award categories include Small and Large Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, Hospitality Award, Community Business of the Year, and Milestone Business Award, among others.

The awards will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Membership Meeting & Regional Business Awards luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Click here to register for the event.