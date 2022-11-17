Santa Barbara children's library to open Friday, November 18

The City of Santa Barbara's construction projects has progressed enough at Central Library that the community will have access to the children's library beginning Friday, November 18.

The children's library will have books and materials from all children's collections accessible for browsing, furniture, and space for families with children to read, gather, and study, self-directed learning activities, and educational toys and manipulatives available for use in the library.

Some weekly youth services programming that has continued off-site in parks during construction will return to Central Library in the Faulkner Gallery in December, including Wednesday morning early literacy classes – Wiggly Storytime at 10:15 a.m. and Baby and Me class at 11 a.m.

Saturday morning Library Lab at 11 a.m. will move from the eastside library to the Central Library Faulkner Gallery. Library staff will also add a weekly Thursday early literacy class, Music and Movement, at 10 a.m.

The community can view the library's calendar for complete details on classes and events.

Santa Barbara Public Library has modified operations to maximize public access to the facilities, collections, and services during construction. Three simultaneous projects began in July 2022, including the renovation of the library plaza, the construction of a new accessible elevator in the center of the library, and a new modern staff workspace on the lower level.

In the lower-level staff work area, new data and phone lines are being added to accommodate a modern workspace. Once the lower-level staff area is complete, the public will be able to access the upper level and additional space on the main level of the library. This is anticipated to be completed in late spring 2023.

All three projects are expected to be completed in late summer or fall 2023.

Santa Barbara Public Library is located at 40 E. Anapamu Street.