Santa Barbara City College announces new superintendent/president

The Santa Barbara Community College District Board of Trustees has announced the selection of Erika Endrijonas as the next superintendent/president, according to an SBCC press release.

College officials say Endrijonas’ employment is subject to contract negotiations. Her contract is expected to go before the Board of Trustees at their June 15 meeting. If everything goes as planned, Endrijonas is expected to officially begin her role on August 1.

SBCC officials say Endrijonas is excited to take on the role of superintendent/president at Santa Barbara City College.

"It has been my goal since I left SBCC to return," Endrijonas said in a press release. "It is where I started my community college career. I am thrilled to render service in a place I love."

According to the press release, Endrijonas has served as the superintendent/president of Pasadena City College since Jan. 2019 and she previously served as president of Los Angeles Valley College in the Los Angeles Community College District for four-and-a-half years.

Endrijonas holds a bachelor’s degree in history from California State University, Northridge, and master’s and Ph.D. degrees in American and Women’s History from the University of Southern California.