Santa Barbara City College will require COVID vaccination

The Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees approved a resolution that will require students and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The resolution will come into effect on October 1 or once at least one COVID-19 vaccine reaches final approval, which ever come first.

It will apply to those entering SBCC campus buildings, attending an in-person SBCC class or using a service located off-campus.

“This pandemic has created an ever evolving and unpredictable environment that will continue with the introduction of new variants,” said Interim Superintendent/President Dr. Helen Benjamin. “Our vaccination requirement is to ensure the health and safety of our students and employees.”

SBCC joins California State University and the University of California in instituting a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all individuals who enter its college facilities.

Until the resolution is implemented, people on SBCC campuses will have to follow the college’s current safety protocols.

