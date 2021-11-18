Santa Barbara City leaders working with Chick-fil-A to reduce drive-thru traffic

The City of Santa Barbara is partnering with Chick-fil-A to help reduce traffic from their restaurant on State Street.

City leaders say the queuing from Chick-fil-A's drive-through onto State Street continues to create serious traffic congestion as well as hazardous conditions for pedestrians.

City leaders have reached out to Chick-fil-A about these safety concerns and is working with them on a solution to restore circulation and preserve public safety.

The solutions being considered by Chick-fil-A representatives include outside order taking and car service.

City leaders are also asking for the public's assistance. They ask drivers to not stop on State Street to queue into Chick-fil-A, as well as avoid blocking the sidewalk and bike lane.

City leaders say queuing in the street is not only dangerous and a blockage to normal State Street travel, but it is also illegal. Violators can be subject to citation.