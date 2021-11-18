Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Santa Barbara City leaders working with Chick-fil-A to reduce drive-thru traffic

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images | Alex Wong
<a href="http://www.gettyimages.com/license/149310502">Getty Images | Alex Wong</a>
You Can Now Buy Frosted Caramel Coffee At Chick-fil-A—but Only For A Limited Time
Posted at 2:22 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 18:22:24-05

The City of Santa Barbara is partnering with Chick-fil-A to help reduce traffic from their restaurant on State Street.

City leaders say the queuing from Chick-fil-A's drive-through onto State Street continues to create serious traffic congestion as well as hazardous conditions for pedestrians.

City leaders have reached out to Chick-fil-A about these safety concerns and is working with them on a solution to restore circulation and preserve public safety.

The solutions being considered by Chick-fil-A representatives include outside order taking and car service.

City leaders are also asking for the public's assistance. They ask drivers to not stop on State Street to queue into Chick-fil-A, as well as avoid blocking the sidewalk and bike lane.

City leaders say queuing in the street is not only dangerous and a blockage to normal State Street travel, but it is also illegal. Violators can be subject to citation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png