Santa Barbara Co. Animal Services waives adoption fees to 'Clear the Shelters'

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees this weekend, Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27.

The shelter is taking part in the Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign.

The county's animal shelters in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara will be open each day from noon to 4:30 p.m. to help animal lovers find a new best friend.

On Saturday, shelter visitors can also enjoy food from local food trucks.

Donations can also be made to the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter directly through the Clear the Shelters Fund. Click here to donate.