Santa Barbara Co. deputies prevent attempt to smuggle fentanyl into North Branch Jail

Santa Barbara County deputies stopped an attempt to smuggle fentanyl into the Northern Branch Jail.

According to the sheriff's office, on Tuesday, deputies initiated an investigation into suspected contraband in an intake cell at the Northern Branch Jail.

Through their investigation, deputies found 19-year-old Isaac Peinado in possession of more than 120 suspected fentanyl pills, some of which were secreted in his body.

Peinado had been arrested earlier in the day by Santa Maria Police officers on several weapon and gang-related charges and was being held on $1,000,000 bail.