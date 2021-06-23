Santa Barbara Co. deputies respond to overdose and discover illegal drugs and weapons, sheriff says

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies, County Fire, and AMR responded to a call regarding an unconscious subject at approximately 10:47 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The call was made to the 700-block of La Roda, where deputies interviewed other residents to try and figure out if the person may be overdosing. According to a release from Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, deputies discovered the person had taken pills that were located in a nearby bag. When opening the bag, deputies say they found blue pills and a loaded firearm. The pills are believed to be counterfeit M30 pills containing fentanyl. Deputies reported also finding two additional loaded firearms in the same room along with an extensive amount of ammunition and magazines.

The patient was revived on the scene and taken to a nearby hospital for additional care. The District Attorney's Office will receive a report for consideration of charges related to the illegal narcotics and weapons as well as endangerment of children that were in the home and had access to the illegal items.

Sheriff's deputies have responded to multiple fentanyl overdoses recently, administering the fentanyl overdose reversal drug, Naloxone, 21 times in 2020 and 11 times so far in 2021.

