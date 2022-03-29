Santa Barbara Co. Fire Department plans Painted Cave prescribed burn

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has planned a prescribed burn for Painted Cave Road on March 29 and 30.

According to an advisory from the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, approximately one acre of brush is expected to be burned.

Prescribed burns are used to prevent the spread of wildfires and their impacts on watersheds.

The burn project has been planned in collaboration with the air pollution control districts in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, San Joaquin Valley and Ventura as well as the California Air Resource Board.

The project will only be conducted if weather conditions are highly favorable to direct the smoke away from population centers.

An air monitor will be set up near the fire to check the air quality.

Local residents are encouraged to limit outdoor activities if they smell smoke and to use caution when they drive near the prescribed burn.