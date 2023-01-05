Santa Barbara Co. Fire Dept. hoping evacuees can return home Thursday

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department stayed busy Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a major storm passed through the Central Coast although there were no major incidents reported.

Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck says while local agencies received many of the calls for assistance, Santa Barbara County firefighters worked to remove trees and keep roadways open.

Safechuck says people seemed to have paid attention to evacuation warnings in place for southern Santa Barbara County burn scar areas and most drivers stayed off the roads during the storm, reducing the number of calls that came in.

He adds that people should expect to see downed trees and power lines today or boulders or rocks on the roads.

People are advised to be aware of creek crossings as Safechuck says it only takes 12 inches of water for a car to be swept away. He advises people to also steer clear of creeks, rivers and embankments.

The fire department’s top priority Thursday is to get people back into the evacuated areas when deemed safe to do so.

