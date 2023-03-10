Santa Barbara Co. Fire increases resources for storm

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has increased staffing and equipment in anticipation of the latest storm to hit the Central Coast.

Equipment will be available for incidents caused by wind, rain and flooding between March 9, 2023, at 5 p.m. and March 12, 2023, at 8 a.m.

Some of the resources provided include:

Task Force Leader

CRP (Carp/Summerland Fire) Type 6 Engine LMP (Lompoc Fire) Type 6 Engine (2) Type 3 Engines from Santa Barbara County Fire Department located in Sisquoc and Buellton



Heavy Equipment Task Force Leader

Heavy Equipment: Grader, Excavator and Loader- Los Alamos

SBC Handcrew at Cachuma

Emergency Communication Center Captain

Logistics Section Chief

Santa Barbara County Fire officials are strongly urging people to stay away from local creeks, rivers and embankments.

