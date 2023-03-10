Santa Barbara Co. Fire increases resources for storm

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has increased staffing and equipment in anticipation of the latest storm to hit the Central Coast.
Equipment will be available for incidents caused by wind, rain and flooding between March 9, 2023, at 5 p.m. and March 12, 2023, at 8 a.m.
Some of the resources provided include:
- Task Force Leader
- CRP (Carp/Summerland Fire) Type 6 Engine
- LMP (Lompoc Fire) Type 6 Engine
- (2) Type 3 Engines from Santa Barbara County Fire Department located in Sisquoc and Buellton
- Heavy Equipment Task Force Leader
- Heavy Equipment: Grader, Excavator and Loader- Los Alamos
- SBC Handcrew at Cachuma
- Emergency Communication Center Captain
- Logistics Section Chief
Santa Barbara County Fire officials are strongly urging people to stay away from local creeks, rivers and embankments.