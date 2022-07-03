Santa Barbara Co. Fire responds to double fatal crash near Orcutt

Santa Barbara County Fire officials responded to a double fatal crash Saturday night near Orcutt.

Fire officials say the crash happened at around 10:23 p.m. along Highway 135 near Highway 1.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. According to first responders, two people were killed, and four others suffered injuries in the crash.

As of 11:25 p.m., first responders remain on scene working to clear the incident.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.