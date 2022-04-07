Santa Barbara Co. Firefighters donate fire equipment to Ukraine

Santa Barbara County fire agencies are helping deliver equipment for firefighters in Ukraine.

Firefighters donated old turnout gear, urban search and rescue gear, medical supplies, ropes, helmets and gear bags.

The effort was organized by local off-duty firefighters in support of Project Joint Guardian.

As of Wednesday, the donations were being packed on pallets and weighed. Later this week Direct Relief International will receive the pallets and ship them to Ukraine.

Here is a list of agencies that have donated:

