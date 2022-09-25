Santa Barbara Co. firefighters locate out-of-area missing woman

Santa Barbara County Fire officials located an out-of-area missing woman.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire officials, they pursued a swerving driver Sunday morning.

Fire officials say they saw a driver swerving in a vehicle with front-end damage along Highway 101 southbound in Gaviota.

After successfully pulling over the driver, fire officials revealed the driver was a missing 88-year-old woman from Santa Paula.

The woman was reported missing last night. Fire officials transferred the woman to CHP to be reunited with her family.