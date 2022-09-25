Santa Barbara Co. firefighters locate out-of-area missing woman

Santa Barbara County Fire officials located an out-of-area missing woman.
According to Santa Barbara County Fire officials, they pursued a swerving driver Sunday morning.
Fire officials say they saw a driver swerving in a vehicle with front-end damage along Highway 101 southbound in Gaviota.
After successfully pulling over the driver, fire officials revealed the driver was a missing 88-year-old woman from Santa Paula.
The woman was reported missing last night. Fire officials transferred the woman to CHP to be reunited with her family.
Missing 88yo woman found: HWY 101 SB Gaviota. SBC BC19/SUV follows swerving vehicle w/front-end damage. Using Fire SUV/Red lights to pull over vehicle reveals missing woman from Santa Paula reported last night. The woman transferred to CHP for family unification. CT 07:46— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) September 25, 2022