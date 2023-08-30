Santa Barbara Co. foodbank sending rice to Maui for wildfire relief

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is sending 17,000 pounds of rice to Maui in the aftermath of the devastating fire that decimated the historic town of Lahaina.

The shipment departed Tuesday afternoon from the foodbank's Santa Maria warehouse and contained ten pallets of rice.

Feeding America is spearheading multiple shipments through its network of 200 foodbanks.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is a member of Feeding America, a nationwide network of foodbanks, food pantries and meal programs that work together to provide food to people facing hunger across the U.S.

"We know, as a foodbank, when we have difficult times here in Santa Barbara County that we have the support of our network partners under the Feeding America umbrella, so it feels really good that we can step up to the plate and support a partner like the people of Maui in this difficult challenge that they're facing," said Leana Orsua, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Communication Specialist.

The items will support the numerous victims who have been displaced since the fire erupted on August 8.

