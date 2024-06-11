Santa Barbara Co. Foodbank serving healthy meals for kids this summer

The Santa Barbara County Foodbank is looking to fill the gap of food for kids while out of school over the summer.

The Foodbank is hosting the Children's End Summer Hunger program Picnic in the Park – which provides free, healthy lunches for kids 18 and under – at 12 locations countywide.

The program will operate weekdays from June 10 to August 2 in Los Alamos and Santa Maria; June 10 to August 8 in Lompoc; June 17 to August 16 in Goleta and Santa Barbara; and June 17 to August 1 in Guadalupe

This summer, all Picnic in the Park locations (except Los Alamos) will offer lunch on-site at parks, libraries, apartment complexes and community centers, where kids can enjoy lunch and participate in fun and educational activities and games.

The location at Creekside Apartments will feature grab-and-go lunches, where children can stop by and pick up meals to take home.

Picnic in the Park locations in south Santa Barbara County include:



Estero Park: 889 Camino Del Sur, Isla Vista (11:30am–12:30pm, June 17–Aug 16)

Parque De Los Ninos: 520 Wentworth Ave, Santa Barbara (12:30–1:30pm, June 17–Aug 16)

Santa Barbara Public Library 40 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara (12:00-1:00pm, June 17–Aug 16)

Picnic in the Park locations in north Santa Barbara County include:

Riverview Townhomes Apartments: (Monday-Thursday ONLY) 230 Calle Cesar Chavez Guadalupe (11am–12pm, June 17–Aug 1)

Creekside Apartments: 260 Gonzales Drive, Los Alamos (11:30am–12:30pm, June 10–Aug 2)

Central Plaza Apartments (Monday – Thursday ONLY): 200 N. McClelland Street, Santa Maria (12–1pm, June 10–Aug 1)

Rancho Hermosa (Monday – Thursday ONLY): 235 E. Inger Dr. St. 102-B Santa Maria (11:30am–12:30pm, June 10–Aug 1)

Grogan Park: 1155 W. Rancho Verde, Santa Maria (11:30am–12:30pm, June 10–Aug 2)

Minami Park: 600 W. Enos Drive, Santa Maria (12–1pm, June 10–Aug 2)

Tunnell Park: 1100 N. Palisade Drive, Santa Maria (11am–12pm, June 10–Aug 2)

Lompoc Gardens Apartments (Monday-Thursday ONLY): 304 W. College Ave. Lompoc (12:30PM-1:30PM, June 10- Aug 8)

"We're excited to provide healthy lunches to children in need throughout the county," explained Jacqueline Valencia, Foodbank Director of Community Programs and Education. "The Foodbank works closely with school districts to ensure that healthy lunches are readily available to all children in all neighborhoods of Santa Barbara County."

The Foodbank expects to serve lunch to nearly 900 children each day and to distribute more than 30,000 meals this summer.

Lunches are served on a first-come, first-served basis. There are no income requirements to participate.