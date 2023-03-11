Santa Barbara Co. health officials issue beach rain advisory

Santa Barbara County health officials issued a rain advisory Friday for beaches across the county.

To minimize any potential health risks from water that is left untreated from a storm, Santa Barbara County Environmental Health Services provided the following safety reminders.

They say residents should steer clear of untreated water; this includes swimming, playing or surfing in the ocean or creeks for at least three days after a rain event.

The definition of stormwater is untreated rainwater, they explained. Swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting and diarrhea.

Environmental Health Services also recommends staying away from beaches, especially drain pipes and creeks that enter the ocean after a rainstorm. Water runoff could potentially carry high levels of bacteria and pollutants.

To find out about what is being done to improve water quality and how you can help, visit this link.


