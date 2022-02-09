Santa Barbara Co. Main Jail COVID cases decrease, no cases reported in Northern Branch

Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies report cases are decreasing in the Main Jail and Northern Co. Branch Jail.

Officials say 10 active cases remain in the Santa Barbara County Main Jail. The outbreak began in the beginning of December with a total of 262 cases being recorded in the outbreak. Of those, 247 inmates have recovered and 5 have been released.

During the outbreak, deputies say 53 inmates reported being symptomatic, 208 asymptomatic and one declined to answer.

In late January, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 sheriff officials moved some inmates to the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria. After the move, nearly a dozen inmates tested positive for COVID-19. As of Tuesday, officials report there are no longer any cases at the Northern Branch Jail and all inmates who tested positive have recovered.