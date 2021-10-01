Santa Barbara Co. Planning Commission votes to oppose ExxonMobil plan to truck crude oil

The Santa Babara County Planning Commission has voted against a proposed plan by ExxonMobil that would use tanker trucks to transport oil along Central Coast highways.

The project would initiate the phased restart of ExxonMobil's offshore oil platforms and onshore processing facility off the southern Santa Barbara County coast. It would require trucks to transport the crude oil to refineries in Santa Maria and Maricopa, meaning the trucks would have to use Highways 101 and 166.

There would be up to 70 truck trips a day, with each truck transporting approximately 160 barrels of crude.

On Wednesday, commissioners voted 3-2 to oppose the project. It was the first of two days of planned public hearings on the project. The second hearing, which was scheduled for Friday, has been canceled.

The Planning Commission's recommendation to deny the project will go to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, which will make the final decision on the project.