Santa Barbara Co. reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 33,926 confirmed cases as of April 20.

Health officials say 14 people are hospitalized, including two patients who are in the ICU; 33,332 people have recovered.

Santa Barbara County Health officials also reported one new death, bringing the death total in the county to 445 deaths attributed to the virus.

There are 149 infectious cases in the county as of Tuesday.

This comes as health officials announced Tuesday that the county is moving into the less restrictive orange tier on Wednesday.

Breakdown of cases by location:

Santa Maria - 11,426

Santa Barbara - 6,362

Lompoc - 3,637

Orcutt - 1,808

Goleta - 1,778

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,360

Isla Vista - 1,295

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,286

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,204

Lompoc federal prison - 1,089

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 1,012

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in only testing is available at the following locations:

La Cumbre Junior High School, 2255 Modoc Rd., Santa Barbara - Mondays, 3-6 p.m.

Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St., Santa Barbara - Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m.

Isla Vista Theater, 960 Embarcadero del Norte, Isla Vista - Fridays and Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

VACCINATIONS

All Santa Barbara County residents 16 years of age and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the county-run vaccination clinics. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.