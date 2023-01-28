Santa Barbara Co. schools receive state recognition for arts programs

Two Santa Barbara County schools have received California Exemplary Arts Education Awards from the California Department of Education.

Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy in Lompoc and Franklin Elementary School in Santa Barbara are among 19 schools to receive the award.

According to the state, the honored schools provide high-quality arts curriculum and instruction, professional training for staff, and culturally responsive arts instruction for all students, including English learners and special education students.

"This really just affirms all of the hard work that our staff does each and every day," said Megan Evans, Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy Principal. "We have a very collaborative and inclusive school environment, so it just showcases the work that we do day in and day out to ensure that our students have high-quality arts instruction, curriculum and assessment, as well as the ongoing professional development that our teachers have."

The schools will be recognized at the California School Recognition Program Ceremony in Anaheim in February.