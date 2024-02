Santa Barbara County officials are closing some roadways as the storm makes it through the area.

Here are some of the closures as of Sunday morning:

In Santa Maria, Black Road from Main Street (Hwy 166) to Betteravia Road, West Stowell Road from Hanson to Black Road.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire officials, Hwy 166 is closed due to a downed power pole, reported 5 miles east of New Cuyama.

