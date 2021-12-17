Santa Barbara Co. shelter animals looking for a 'Home for the Holidays'

Animal shelters in Santa Barbara County are looking to put shelter pets in foster homes for the holidays.

The "Home for the Holidays" promotion is a collaboration between Santa Barbara County Animal Services, the Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP), and Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (BUNS).

During Home for the Holidays, which takes place Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 through Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, foster families will take a homeless animal into their home for one to two weeks. All food and supplies are included.

For anyone who falls in love with their foster animal during that time, adoptions will be free for animals six months and older.

"During this time last year, animal shelter populations were at an all-time low," said Angela Yates, Santa Barbara County Animal Services Director. "Unfortunately, we've seen a steady increase in numbers and County shelters are currently operating at maximum capacity. The holidays are the perfect time to bring a little extra love and cheer into your home by taking in an animal in need."

All available animals are viewable online at shelter websites, listed below. Meet and greet appointments can be made by contacting each organization directly:

Santa Barbara Animal Shelter: (805) 681-5285

Santa Maria Animal Center: (805) 934-6119 x7

ASAP Cats: (805) 683-3368

Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (BUNS): (805) 683-0521

No appointments are required on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, from noon to 4 p.m.

