Santa Barbara Co. Sheriff investigating death of man on electronic monitoring

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating the in-home death of an offender who was on electronic monitoring.

Sheriff's officials say deputies and first responders were called to a home in the 100 block of El Sueno Road on Thursday morning for a report of a patient in cardiac arrest.

Nathanial Montross, 40, was reportedly dead when first responders arrived on the scene.

Sheriff's officials say Montross was arrested by the Santa Barbara Police Department on April 19, 2021, for burglary, identity theft, possession of stolen property, and two probation violations.

On June 3, 2021, he was sentenced to one year in custody and an additional two years of mandatory supervision. On June 9, 2021, he was reportedly placed on electronic monitoring and began serving his sentence at home.

According to the sheriff's office, Montross' death does not appear to be suspicious, but coroner's detectives are conducting a death investigation.

A final cause and manner of death is not expected for another 6-8 weeks, pending toxicology results.