Santa Barbara Co. Sheriff to host blood drive

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a blood drive next month and appointments are now available.

The blood drive is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

To schedule an appointment to give blood at the event, visit www.donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code 1493. You can also register by calling (805) 542-8500.

Donors should bring a photo I.D., eat well, and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood.

Donors must be at least 16 years old. Underage donors must bring a signed Vitalant parental consent form found online at vitalant.org.