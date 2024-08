The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the area of Fairview Ave. and Hollister Ave. in Goleta due to a law enforcement response.

Sheriff's officials say just after 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call of a felony battery suspect. That person has reportedly barricaded himself inside his room at Buena Tierra, a supportive housing facility for the homeless.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.