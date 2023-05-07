Santa Barbara Co. Sheriff’s Office and Vitalant to host blood drive

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and Vitalant are hosting a blood drive at the sheriff’s headquarters.

The event will take place on Tuesday, May 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All donors will receive a T-shirt and will be entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards as a thank-you for their donation.

Donors must be at least 16 years old, bring a photo I.D., eat well, and drink plenty of water prior to donating blood.

Those who are 16 years old must bring a signed Vitalant parental consent form found online at vitalant.org.

For questions regarding eligibility, call 877-258-4825.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made at donors.vitalant.org using blood drive code 1493.

Participants can also register by phone at (805) 542-8500.