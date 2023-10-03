Santa Barbara Co. Sheriff’s officials investigating suspicious death of Jazmine Montague

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officials are investigating the suspicious death of Jazmine Montague, a 32-year-old Lompoc woman whose body was found on the side of Harris Grade Road last week.

“They did find an obviously deceased person. We cordoned off the area and had detectives respond out the following morning,” said Raquel Zick, Santa Barbara Co. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer.

A mother of three, Montague’s family tells KSBY she was a loving and caring mother, daughter, sister, and friend.

Zick says the County Coroner’s Bureau is still looking into the cause and manner of Montague’s death, and she could not provide specific details as to how and why the Lompoc woman’s body ended up on Harris Grade Road Tuesday evening.

“That is a road that is frequently traversed, so we are hoping that anyone who was along that route, who may have seen anything in the days and weeks preceding the death, that they will call in and share that information with us,” Zick added.

Monday afternoon, KSBY News met with a few of Jazmine’s loved ones. They are too distraught to interview right now but have organized a GoFundMe fundraiser in her name, and added that they are committed to having the details of her death brought to light.

Anyone with information surrounding the death of Jazmine Montague is encouraged to call the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (805) 681-4150, or leave an anonymous tip at sbsheriff.org.

The GoFundMe link for Jazmine Montague can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/burial-expenses-for-jazmine-diane-montague

